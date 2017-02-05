Butler Area School District Superintendent Resigns Amid Water Concerns

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The superintendent of Butler Area School District is stepping down amid concerns about the water at Summit Elementary School.

The announcement was posted to the Butler Area School District on Sunday evening.

“The Board of School Directors has accepted Dr. Dale Lumley’s resignation with intent to retire, effective immediately,” the announcement read.

Dr. William Pettigrew will serve as Acting Superintendent.

The District did not immediately provide a reason for Dr. Lumley’s abrupt resignation, but several parents signed a petition demanding that he step down.

Students are moving to the old Broad Street Elementary School building starting Monday because lead and E.coli were found in the water supply at Summit Elementary School.

“You need to apologize to all of the children and to all of the parents, and you need to step down, because obviously, you are not fit to hold the position that you have,” said one parent.

Dr. Lumley has apologized for the fiasco.

“I’ve gone through numerous emotions myself about the water operator and about everything that transpired. So, I apologize deeply and profusely,” said Superintendent Dr. Dale Lumley.

Officials are continuing to test and investigate the water supply.