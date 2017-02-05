EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

One Killed In Carrick Shooting

February 5, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Carrick, Fatal Shooting

CARRICK (KDKA) — A man died after a shooting in Carrick early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m.

According to police, officers on patrol in the area heard one gun shot, and a short time later, they received information that a man had been shot in the 200-block of Cooperfield Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the street. He was sent to UPMC Mercy, where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

