One Killed In Carrick Shooting

CARRICK (KDKA) — A man died after a shooting in Carrick early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 3 a.m.
According to police, officers on patrol in the area heard one gun shot, and a short time later, they received information that a man had been shot in the 200-block of Cooperfield Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the street. He was sent to UPMC Mercy, where he was pronounced dead just before 4:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
