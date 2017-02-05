EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Mercer Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Children

February 5, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Coolspring Township, Kidnapping, Kyle Selden, Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting children in Mercer County.

The incident happened Thursday on McEwen Road in Coolspring Township.

Two children were victims in the incident.

State police say 51-year-old Kyle Selden, of Mercer, hit and injured one child, who is under the age of 6.

According to state police, Selden took two children “in an attempt to terrorize them or another.”

Further details have not been released.

Selden was arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping a minor, aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Selden is in Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond.

