Report: Penn State Student Dies After Sustaining Injuries In Fraternity House Incident

February 5, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Penn State University, State College, Student Death

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — A Penn State student died Saturday after reportedly sustaining injuries during an incident at a fraternity house.

According to the Centre Daily Times, sophomore Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., sustained injuries during an incident at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house Friday night. A Penn State spokeswoman confirmed that Piazza had died Saturday afternoon.

State College police told the Centre Daily Times that the investigation is ongoing.

The Centre Daily Times says Piazza was a brother at Beta Theta Pi and was studying engineering.

