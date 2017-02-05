Report: Penn State Student Dies After Sustaining Injuries In Fraternity House Incident

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — A Penn State student died Saturday after reportedly sustaining injuries during an incident at a fraternity house.
According to the Centre Daily Times, sophomore Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., sustained injuries during an incident at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house Friday night. A Penn State spokeswoman confirmed that Piazza had died Saturday afternoon.
State College police told the Centre Daily Times that the investigation is ongoing.
The Centre Daily Times says Piazza was a brother at Beta Theta Pi and was studying engineering.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter