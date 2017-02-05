Report: Amber Alert Issued For Abducted 2-Year-Old In Columbia County

BERWICK (KDKA) The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Bloomsburg Barracks Columbia County.
Two-year-old Alexis Weber was abducted on Feb. 5, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. She was taken from 2200 West Front Street, Berwick, Columbia County, Pennsylvania.
She is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and clue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt and black pants.
Weber was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Convertible Mustang, bearing Pennsylvania Registration HWN-1367.
The vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect who fled the area towards Laporte, Pennsylvania.
CBS Philadelphia reports the Civil Authorities have issued a Child Abduction Emergency for all of Pennsylvania ending at 11:24 p.m.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
Parents gotta be more responsible . I’ve done it , too. Just now a days people just don’t care