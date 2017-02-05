Sexual Assault Reported At Duquesne University Dorm

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

February 5, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sexual assault was reported at a Duquesne University dorm on Sunday.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident and the suspect is a student.

A crime alert was issued to university students Sunday morning.

The alleged assault reportedly took place inside one of the Living Learning Center dormitories on the campus.

