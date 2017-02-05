Sexual Assault Reported At Duquesne University Dorm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sexual assault was reported at a Duquesne University dorm on Sunday.
According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident and the suspect is a student.
A crime alert was issued to university students Sunday morning.
The alleged assault reportedly took place inside one of the Living Learning Center dormitories on the campus.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.