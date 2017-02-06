16 Attorneys General Say Federal Court Should Block Trump’s Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – Attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are urging a federal appeals court to uphold a lower court judge’s stay on President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

The friend of the court brief was filed Monday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The 23-page filing was signed by AGs from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

At the end of January, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he would be leading the effort.

“This filing is about keeping our communities safe, protecting our economy, and upholding the rule of law,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a news conference Monday. “Pennsylvania was founded on the promise of liberty and we’re proud to help lead this effort in support of Washington State’s lawsuit.”

The officials say Trump’s executive order targeting refugees and nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries hurts their states’ economies. They say it also disrupts education and medical services and violates First Amendment-protected religious liberties.

Trump has argued the U.S. must protect its borders from would-be foreign terrorists.

Government lawyers are expected to file court papers later Monday.

