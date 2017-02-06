84 Lumber Website Swamped After Super Bowl Ad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It appears the first national Super Bowl ad for 84 Lumber is a success, though not as its creators originally intended.

First, Brunnerworks, the Pittsburgh advertising company that created the spot, was forced to make a change.

The original ad featured a wall blocking people looking for work in the United States, and immigrants unable to cross the border due to the wall. That apparently made FOX uncomfortable.

“Simply put, that was a spot that they didn’t think they would be willing to run during the Super Bowl,” said Michael Brunner, the chairman and CEO of Brunnerworks.

So the ad agency did some re-noodling.

“We changed the spot and that’s what we’ll be running on Sunday,” Brunner said.

The resulting 90-second spot directed viewers online for the conclusion.

Steve Raddick, Brunnerworks’ vice president and director of public relations and content integration, said the website received more than 300,000 web requests in the first minute. The traffic was more than the site could handle. Raddick said only half of the server requests could be handled every minute, but after about 10 minutes the issue was resolved.

In the end, Raddick said the website received more than 6 million requests in the first hour after the spot aired just before halftime of the Super Bowl.

Watch full ad below:

Our complete Super Bowl story. See a mother & daughter’s symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens. https://t.co/AiI3MLrVd5 — 84 Lumber Company (@84LumberNews) February 6, 2017

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter