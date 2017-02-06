Police: Mother Overdoses On Heroin, Found Lying On Top Of Infant

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A Beaver County mother is behind bars after police say she overdosed on heroin and was found lying on top of her 4-month-old child.

“She was non-responsive at her house,” neighbor Lola Penson said.

Penson described what happened inside Rikki Ours’ apartment on Beaver Road in Ambridge Thursday night. Police say Ours was found unconscious on an air mattress in the kitchen, lying on top of her infant son after overdosing on heroin.

“When they got on scene, the boyfriend was in the hallway. He advised the officers he had heard his 4-month-old baby crying. He opened up her apartment, went in and found her overdosed on top of the child, screaming,” Lt. Brian Jameson, with Ambridge Police, said.

The baby’s father took him to a neighbor across the hall and asked for help.

“My friend, Helena, actually gave her CPR,” Penson said.

Once on the scene paramedics used Narcan to revive Ours.

Police said the baby is doing okay.

“It could have been a very bad situation if she had been on that baby for a long period of time. Could have been a more severe set of circumstances,” Lt. Jameson said.

“People are dying left and right. Something needs to be done. It’s not just her. It’s everybody,” Penson said.

Ours has two other children that live with their father.

She is currently in the Beaver County Jail charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m.