Dave Grohl Will Not Perform With Anderson .Paak And A Tribe Called Quest At The GRAMMYs

February 6, 2017 3:50 PM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Apparently, the idea of Dave Grohl taking the stage with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest at the 59th annual GRAMMY awards was too good to be true. Although it was previously reported that Grohl would join the collaboration, the Recording Academy has announced that he will not take part in the performance.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), the Academy and AEG Ehrlich Productions issued a statement apologizing for the mistake.

