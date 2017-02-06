DIRECTV Technical Issues Leave Customers Unable To Watch Super Bowl Finish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s being heralded as one of the best Super Bowl finishes in history, but unfortunately thousands of DIRECTV customers didn’t get to see it.

Late in the fourth quarter just as the New England Patriots were driving down the field to tie the game, DIRECTV customers report their screens started cutting in and out.

For many the signal was flashing in and out, then a slate popped up on the screen telling customers there were technical difficulties, and to turn in another channel.

Frustrated customers took to social media when the outages started.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch saying:

THANK YOU @DIRECTV @FOXTV . Missed the ending of one of the best games in Super Bowl History. WOW! pic.twitter.com/jG8zBOvpqW — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) February 6, 2017

Customers in the Pittsburgh, and West Virginia areas reported most of the outages.

First OT in Super Bowl history but I can't see it thanks to @DIRECTV — Laura DePietro (@lauranne226) February 6, 2017

DIRECTV did acknowledge the issue, and tweeted to several customers who were having issues.

@RyanSmyth7 The big game will be back in just a few short moments. We are working quickly for service to be restored. — DIRECTV (@DIRECTV) February 6, 2017

DIRECTV’s website shows more than 13-hundred outage reports during the game last night.

No word on what caused the issue, DIRECTV hasn’t released a statement about the cause.