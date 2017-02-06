EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Kids Create ‘Buddy Bench’ To Help Lonely Classmates

February 6, 2017 11:40 AM
POTOMAC, Md. (KDKA) — Two elementary school students in Maryland are warming hearts all over the country with their creation of a”buddy bench.”

According to WUSA, the two students, who are actually brothers, unveiled the bench last week at their school in North Potomac.

The idea behind the “buddy bench” is simple: a lonely student sits on it if they’re having trouble making friends. Kids sitting on the bench will then be approached by other students willing to offer their friendship.

The bench was designed by the brothers and reads “make a friend, be a friend.”

“It’s heartbreaking to think of, everyone remembers elementary school. It’s tough to think you don’t fit in,” said the boys’ mother.

The bench was paid for by the PTA.

