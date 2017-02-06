Krispy Kreme Offering Free Donuts All Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No, you’re not dreaming. Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts all through the month of February.
Beginning Feb. 6, any time you purchase a cup of Krispy Kreme’s new 100 percent Arabica bean blends, you will receive a free original glazed treat.
Buy any size ☕ and get a FREE Original Glazed® 2/6 thru 2/28 (US/CAN)
Details- https://t.co/xK7ziSUAHe#Freebruary#KrispyKremeCoffeepic.twitter.com/NVv22NCDCd
— krispykreme (@krispykreme) February 6, 2017
The new blends come in two varieties: Smooth for subtle, easy drinking and Rich for a more bold experience.
“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”
The promotion runs through Feb. 28.
