Pittsburgh Top TV Market In America For Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People in Pittsburgh sure do love their football and the ratings from the Super Bowl just go to prove it.
Preliminary ratings show the Pittsburgh was the top market in the nation in viewership.
Pittsburgh ratings were a 57.9 during the game which saw the New England Patriots come back and beat the Atlanta Falcons.
The other cities in the top 5:
Boston came in 8th on the list with a 54.7 rating.
FOX says Super Bowl LI was the second most watched Super Bowl in history, behind the 2015’s Super Bowl featuring the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.