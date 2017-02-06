Police: Drunk Woman Punched Officer, Paramedic Outside BRGR

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly punched a police officer and a paramedic in East Liberty.
On Friday at 7 p.m., officers were called to the area outside BRGR on Centre Avenue for a report of “highly intoxicated individuals” on the sidewalk.
Upon arrival, officers found Enique Nigel Nickens, 40, incoherent. When medics arrived, she became combative.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
While emergency responders attempted to secure her to a stretcher, she punched a paramedic in the face and kicked him in the chest.
An officer intervened and Nickens struck him in the face, causing a bloody nose.
Nickens was restrained then moved from the stretcher to a police cruiser. She was taken to jail after a stop at UPMC Mercy to be medically cleared.
She is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
One Comment
That cant be a human