Police Find Heroin Hidden In Roof Liner Of Vehicle

EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A Uniontown man is facing charges after police found heroin hidden in his vehicle.
Greensburg Police say around 6 p.m. Saturday they stopped a vehicle on Route 119, near the Route 31 interchange.
Driver Anthony B. Evans, 39, consented to a search of the car.
181 stamp bags of heroin, stamped with the word “selfie,” were found in the roof liner of the 2002 Chevrolet Camaro.
Evans was charged with drug possession and intent to deliver and placed in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
