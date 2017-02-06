Police Provide Update On Search For Missing Duquesne Student Dakota James

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday afternoon, police provided an update on missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James.
Pittsburgh police say hours of surveillance video from 16 different locations, including the Port Authority of Allegheny County, have been reviewed by detectives.
River Rescue has conducted daily searches of waterways, the Greensburg Bloodhound Team has joined the search along with the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group.
State police are also searching from the air.
Our detectives are diligently working every angle. We maintain an open line of communication with the family and are supportive of them during this truly trying time,” said Chief Scott Schubert. “I also want to express gratitude to the public for calling in tips, the businesses that are providing access to their surveillance video, and our law enforcement partners. We will find Dakota.”
James was last seen at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Downtown near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 6th Street.
James’ family has pleaded for help finding the missing 23-year-old, and has offered a $10,000 reward.
Anyone with information concerning James’ whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141. Any businesses or residents willing to provide video not previously obtained by investigators from the vicinity in which James was last seen, should please contact police.