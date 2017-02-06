Police: Robbery Suspect Shot During Argument With Accomplice

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A robbery suspect and his girlfriend are facing a long list of charges after he says she tried to shot him.

The robbery happened over the weekend at Puff’s Discount Tobacco in Monroeville, and the incident turned out to be much more than a stick up.

Police say 45-year-old Wayne Lemon came to the discount tobacco shop with a handgun and robbed the store of more than $3,000.

According to eyewitnesses, Lemon entered the store and shouted, ‘Where is the money?’ while waving gun. He was reportedly dressed in all black clothing.

Police say they used newly-installed video cameras in Monroeville to track the car used in the robbery. Those cameras, investigators say, showed two people in the car.

A short time later, Swissvale Police respond to a call of shots fired. At the scene, police say they found Lemon and 20-year-old Courtney Baltimore in the car police believed to be involved in the Puff’s robbery.

Police say Lemon told officers that Courtney was his girlfriend and told him to rob the store. Then, they argued and he says she fired a shot at him.

“With the assistance of the Swissvale Police Department, we were able to piece together that these were both suspects involved in the robberies. The robbery out here and some type of altercation that occurred out in Swissvale,” said Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole. “A shot was fired in Swissvale and we have recovered a gun and we have shell casings, and we’ll match that all up.”

Lemon is charged with robbery, conspiracy and reckless endangerment. Police arrested Baltimore Monday afternoon. She is facing similar charges, along with counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide.

Police also say small children were in the store when the robbery happened.