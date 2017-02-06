EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Russia Wants Apology From Fox News Over Remarks On Putin

February 6, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: FOX News, russia

MOSCOW (AP) – The Kremlin is indignant over the comments of a Fox News journalist who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer” in an interview with President Donald Trump.

In the interview broadcast over the weekend Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly called the Russian leader “a killer.” Trump replied that the U.S. has killers, too.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Trump’s reply but lashed out at Fox, calling O’Reilly’s remarks “unacceptable and offensive.”

“We would like to receive an apology to the president from this respected organization,” Peskov told reporters on Monday, referring to Fox News.

Trump has praised Putin and signaled that U.S.-Russia relations could be in for a makeover under his leadership. Putin in his turn spoke warmly of Trump.

