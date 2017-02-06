Summit Elementary Students Return To Class In New Building

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

February 6, 2017 By Christine D'Antonio
BUTLER (KDKA) – Summit Elementary School students will return to class today, but they’ll be reporting to a new building.

Students are moving to the old Broad Street Elementary School building due to a tainted water supply at Summit Elementary School.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Dr. Dale Lumley announced his resignation Sunday night.

In a statement posted on the Butler Area School District’s website, the board said it had accepted the resignation, which is effective immediately.

Dr. William Pettigrew will serve as the acting superintendent until the board fills the vacancy.

Dr. Pettigrew made the recommendation to move the students to a new building after more testing found lead, copper and E. coli in the water.

On Friday, students attended an open house at Broad Street Elementary to get acclimated.

Dr. Pettigrew said water has been tested at the new school and is expected to be okay because it is on the same line as the City of Butler. However, students will have bottled water available until Wednesday, which is when test results are expected.

