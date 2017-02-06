UFC Fighter From Pittsburgh Suffers Gruesome Knee Injury

Houston, Texas (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Adam Milstead stepped inside the UFC octagon Saturday night, but was unable to walk out under his own power.

Milstead injured his right knee during his fight against Curtis Blaydes. It appeared Milstead initially hurt his knee during the first round when a fast start by Blaydes put him on the defensive.

Barely a minute into the second round, Milstead’s knee buckled while Blaydes had him pinned against the side of the cage. It was a gruesome sight for viewers at home and fans in the arena who groaned when instant replays of the injury were shown.

Blaydes was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Following the fight, Milstead went on social media to answer those who questioned his corner’s decision to let him continue to fight after the first round.

Milstead also made it clear that he harbors no hard feelings for Blaydes.

Thank you bud! And thank you for the prayers. You are a tough dude but a class act. It was an honor being in that cage with you. https://t.co/VDqs1PlRY7 — The Prototype (@AdamMilstead) February 6, 2017

As of Monday morning, Milstead had yet to comment on the severity of his injury.

Saturday night’s fight was Milstead’s second in the UFC. He won his debut in May 2016.

