EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

UFC Fighter From Pittsburgh Suffers Gruesome Knee Injury

February 6, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: Adam Milstead, UFC

Houston, Texas (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Adam Milstead stepped inside the UFC octagon Saturday night, but was unable to walk out under his own power.

Milstead injured his right knee during his fight against Curtis Blaydes. It appeared Milstead initially hurt his knee during the first round when a fast start by Blaydes put him on the defensive.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Barely a minute into the second round, Milstead’s knee buckled while Blaydes had him pinned against the side of the cage. It was a gruesome sight for viewers at home and fans in the arena who groaned when instant replays of the injury were shown.

Blaydes was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Following the fight, Milstead went on social media to answer those who questioned his corner’s decision to let him continue to fight after the first round.

Milstead also made it clear that he harbors no hard feelings for Blaydes.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As of Monday morning, Milstead had yet to comment on the severity of his injury.

Saturday night’s fight was Milstead’s second in the UFC. He won his debut in May 2016.

MORE: Pittsburgh’s Rising UFC Star To Feature In National TV Bout

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia