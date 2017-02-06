Vote For Your Favorite Super Bowl LI Commercials

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While it’s not the result fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers would have liked to see, you have to tip your cap to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Incredibly, the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit en route to their fifth Super Bowl title. New England scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone, which included a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions just to force overtime.
The Patriots won the coin toss and marched right down the field in overtime. James White punched it in from two yards out to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
While the game ended up being one for the ages, the other big draw on Super Bowl Sunday is the commercials.
So, how did this year’s commercials stack up?
Check out some of the more memorable ones below and vote for your favorite.
84 Lumber
Read more about the 84 Lumber commercial here.
Coca-Cola “Love Story”
Ford “Go Further”
Skittles “Romance”
Busch “BUSCHHHHH”
GoDaddy “The Internet Wants You”
Yellow Tail Wine
Intel “Brady Everyday”
Buick
T-Mobile “#Unlimited Moves with Justin Bieber”
T-Mobile “#NSFWireless with Kristen Schaal”
Honda CR-V
Bai – Featuring Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken
Tide – Featuring Terry Bradshaw
Snickers – Live
Kia – “Hero’s Journey” Starring Melissa McCarthy
It’s A 10 Hair Care
NFL – “Inside These Lines”
Bud Light – “Ghost Spuds”
Vote For Your Favorite:
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter