Washington Man Charged In Woman’s Overdose Death

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A Washington man is accused in a woman’s overdose death.
Robert William Welsh III, 35, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim and her boyfriend were in a bar across from their Sheffield Street hotel when the accused walked in.
The couple told Welsh they were looking for meth or cocaine, but he told them he only had “H,” meaning heroin. Welsh gave the man and woman each one stamp bag of heroin “to try.” They told him they had never used the drug before.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The two went back to the hotel and snorted the heroin. When morning came, the man found his girlfriend dead.
The Washington County Coroner discovered that the heroin was laced with fentanyl.
Welsh could face a sentence of up to 40 years if convicted.
He is currently in the Washington County Correctional Facility.