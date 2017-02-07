1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fayette Co. Crash

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

February 7, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Carey Kelley, Fayette County, National Pike, Skyline Drive, Wharton Township

WHARTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A crash in Fayette County left one man dead and another injured Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Skyline Drive and National Pike in Wharton Township around 5:41 p.m.

Carey Kelley, 27, of Uniontown, pulled onto National Pike in front of another vehicle and was struck in the driver’s side door.

Kelley was taken to Uniontown Hospital, where he later died.

The 24-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was also taken to Uniontown Hospital. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

No other information has been released.

