WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

2 Butler Co. Schools Evacuated Over Separate Concerns, Students Dismissed Early

February 7, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Bomb Threat, Butler County, Butler Intermediate High School, Butler School District, Butler Senior High School, Gas Leak

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — The Butler Senior High School and Butler Intermediate High School were both evacuated Tuesday and students sent home early over separate concerns.

Over at the high school, students were evacuated while crews worked to fix a natural gas leak nearby; and at the intermediate school, a threat on a bathroom wall prompted that evacuation.

William Pettigrew, the acting superintendent of the Butler School District says the gas leak was found outside the high school, but fumes were drawn into the building through a vent.

Peoples Gas said the leak was on school grounds. The utility was available to assist, but school officials contacted a plumber and contractor to deal with the leak.

The building was evacuated about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Other activities, including a basketball game at night, have been canceled.

There were no reports of anyone sickened by the gas fumes.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Over at the intermediate high school, the threat was found written in marker in a boys’ bathroom stall around 11:30 a.m., said Butler Township Police Lt. Matthew Pearson. The message reportedly included a date and time.

The students were evacuated, and because of the gas leak, officials said the students could not be taken to the high school. Instead, parents were notified and the intermediate students were also dismissed early.

However, the acting superintendent said there was a delay with the buses due to the high school’s early dismissal.

Police are investigating the threat at the intermediate high school.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia