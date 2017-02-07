2 Butler Co. Schools Evacuated Over Separate Concerns, Students Dismissed Early

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — The Butler Senior High School and Butler Intermediate High School were both evacuated Tuesday and students sent home early over separate concerns.

Over at the high school, students were evacuated while crews worked to fix a natural gas leak nearby; and at the intermediate school, a threat on a bathroom wall prompted that evacuation.

William Pettigrew, the acting superintendent of the Butler School District says the gas leak was found outside the high school, but fumes were drawn into the building through a vent.

Peoples Gas said the leak was on school grounds. The utility was available to assist, but school officials contacted a plumber and contractor to deal with the leak.

The building was evacuated about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Other activities, including a basketball game at night, have been canceled.

There were no reports of anyone sickened by the gas fumes.

Over at the intermediate high school, the threat was found written in marker in a boys’ bathroom stall around 11:30 a.m., said Butler Township Police Lt. Matthew Pearson. The message reportedly included a date and time.

The students were evacuated, and because of the gas leak, officials said the students could not be taken to the high school. Instead, parents were notified and the intermediate students were also dismissed early.

However, the acting superintendent said there was a delay with the buses due to the high school’s early dismissal.

Police are investigating the threat at the intermediate high school.

