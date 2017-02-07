EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

2017 Top 100 Best Places To Live List Is Out

February 7, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual list of the top 100 best places to live in the USA is out, and Pittsburgh didn’t fare too well.

The Steel City came in 58th according to the U.S. News & World Report.

The list says Pittsburgh “is on the verge of greater heights.”

In the rankings, Pittsburgh was given the following:

Desireability – 6.0
Value – 7.9
Job Market – 6.1
Quality of Life – 6.0
Net Migration – 5.8

That gave Pittsburgh an overall scorecard of 6.5.

Two Pennsylvania cities came in higher that Pittsburgh, Harrisburg at number 34, and Lancaster at number 41.

The top 10 Cities in America were:

Austin, Texas
Denver, Colorado
San Jose, California
Washington, D.C.
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Seattle, Washington
Boston, Massachusetts
Des Moines, Iowa
Salt Lake City, Utah

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia