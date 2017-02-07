2017 Top 100 Best Places To Live List Is Out

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual list of the top 100 best places to live in the USA is out, and Pittsburgh didn’t fare too well.
The Steel City came in 58th according to the U.S. News & World Report.
The list says Pittsburgh “is on the verge of greater heights.”
In the rankings, Pittsburgh was given the following:
Desireability – 6.0
Value – 7.9
Job Market – 6.1
Quality of Life – 6.0
Net Migration – 5.8
That gave Pittsburgh an overall scorecard of 6.5.
Two Pennsylvania cities came in higher that Pittsburgh, Harrisburg at number 34, and Lancaster at number 41.
The top 10 Cities in America were:
Austin, Texas
Denver, Colorado
San Jose, California
Washington, D.C.
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Seattle, Washington
Boston, Massachusetts
Des Moines, Iowa
Salt Lake City, Utah