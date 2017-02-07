Cops: Man Exposed Self At Strip Club, Claimed To Be Officer

SPRING CITY, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man called 911 to complain that he was wrongly kicked out of a strip club, only to be jailed on charges including indecent exposure and impersonating an officer.
Spring City police say 48-year-old Steven Clement called them shortly after 2 a.m. Monday after he was kicked out of Baby Dolls and demanded to “know why he was being treated this way.”
That’s when two employees told police that Clement had exposed himself to a stripper after paying for a lap dance.
Police say Clement then claimed to be a state trooper from the Skippack barracks, but he had no identification and state police later said Clement didn’t work there.
Clement remained in the Chester County jail on Tuesday and faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 16.
