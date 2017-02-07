Heart Attack Patient Seeks Good Samaritan Who Likely Saved His Life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man suffered a heart attack while on the interstate and barely got off the road in time. No one pulled over to help until a guardian angel came to his rescue.

But who was it?

The man and his friend are trying to find that out, and they need help to spread the word.

Balbir Paul was on I-79 north, 15 minutes from his home in Bridgeville, when he suddenly realized he could go no further. He was having a heart attack.

Paul pulled off the highway just south of Canonsburg, but was unable to call for help.

“The cell phone fell down,” said Paul. “I kept the window open and kept waving the hand for the people if they can stop, somebody help me. But people kept flying by at 80 miles.”

Though the cars didn’t stop, a man walking by the highway did. He picked the cell phone from the floor.

“He called 911,” said Paul. “Within five minutes, the ambulance came.”

But the passerby who made the lifesaving call has disappeared.

“I call him my guardian angel. He saved my life,” said Paul.

Paul met fellow heart patient Ted Kantner during cardiac rehab.

“He was so passionate about telling me the story about this young fellow who had been walking along 79. I thought there’s got to be something that I can do to try to find the guy,” said Kantner.

He tried social media, with mixed results.

“I get a lot of feedback like, what a great story. But nobody’s found this guy,” said Kantner.

So, what would Paul say if he ever met the man who took the time to stop?

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, God bless you,” he said.