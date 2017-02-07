Mayor Calls For Investigation Into Cause Of Boil Water Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for a targeted investigation into the recent water issues that affected parts of Pittsburgh.

Low levels of chlorine were detected, which prompted officials to issue a Boil Water Advisory for 100,000 customers.

The mayor wants to further investigate the specific issue that prompted the advisory.

“This is not a fishing expedition. We simply want to discover what went wrong, and how to keep these events from happening again,” Mayor Peduto said.

He also wants an external auditor to study local lead testing kits and have Auditor General Eugene DePasquale study PWSA operations.

DePasquale issued the following statement:

“I am pleased that the members of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority voted today to invite the Department of the Auditor General and the Office of Attorney General to conduct reviews of the authority’s operations.

“My team is already evaluating our options for such an examination so that we can offer as much help as possible to the authority and to the city to ensure that all Pittsburghers can be assured of a safe and abundant supply of clean drinking water.

“The situation in the city is simply indefensible. The residents of Pittsburgh deserve better.”

DePasquale went on to say that he plans to outline plans for a review by the end of the month.

