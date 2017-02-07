EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Monessen Residents Voice Concerns To School Board Over Rumored Tax Hike

February 7, 2017 12:52 AM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Monessen, Monessen School Board, Ralph Iannotti, Taxes, Westmoreland County

MONESSEN (KDKA) — It was a packed house Monday night in Monessen at a School Board meeting.

Board members considered how to balance a $15 million budget, coupled with a $400,000 shortfall.

At the same time, faced with declining enrollment and a diminishing tax base, they heard from residents who voiced their concern over a possible 52 percent increase in school taxes.

The School Board president assured the crowd that any increase would be nowhere near that amount, but many in the crowded meeting room weren’t buying her promise.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The Monessen School Board is scheduled to vote on preliminary budget next week, once the governor gives the school district a better idea on how much state aid it’ll be receiving.

A final budget will be adopted in June.

More from Ralph Iannotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia