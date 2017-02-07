Monessen Residents Voice Concerns To School Board Over Rumored Tax Hike

MONESSEN (KDKA) — It was a packed house Monday night in Monessen at a School Board meeting.
Board members considered how to balance a $15 million budget, coupled with a $400,000 shortfall.
At the same time, faced with declining enrollment and a diminishing tax base, they heard from residents who voiced their concern over a possible 52 percent increase in school taxes.
The School Board president assured the crowd that any increase would be nowhere near that amount, but many in the crowded meeting room weren’t buying her promise.
The Monessen School Board is scheduled to vote on preliminary budget next week, once the governor gives the school district a better idea on how much state aid it’ll be receiving.
A final budget will be adopted in June.