Penguins To Host First Local Sports LGBT Night

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins and NHL will team up with the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh for the first ever “You Can Play” night at PPG Paints Arena, when the Pens take on the Calgary Flames.
Gary Van Horn, president of the Delta Foundation, an advocacy organization for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Pittsburgh, says it is a big step toward inclusion.
“Pittsburgh identifies with its beloved sports teams very well so for the Penguins to stand up and say that everyone should be treated equally is something big. I think it will resonate with fans,” says Van Horn.
Tonight’s game was chosen because Flames General Manager Brian Burke’s son, Brandon, was an advocate for the LGBT community, speaking out against homophobia in professional sports.
Brandon was killed in a car accident in 2010 and after that, his brother, Patrick, started the “You Can Play” campaign, which works to “ensure the safety and inclusion of all in sports.”
Van Horn says the Penguins have, “opened up their luxury charity box for youth members of the [LGBT] community who are interested in hockey and sports. The National Anthem will be sung by a member of the community that’s a student at CAPA High School. Also, the Penguins have embraced [the event] with a bunch of merchandise too, specifically geared toward the LGBT community as well.”
It is the first time a Pittsburgh sports team will host a LGBT friendly event.
