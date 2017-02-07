Police: New Surveillance Image Shows Missing Grad Student Walking Through Cultural District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The search for a missing Duquesne University grad student intensified on Tuesday.

Dakota James, 23, of the North Side, hasn’t been seen in weeks. He was last spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh on the night of Jan. 25.

On Tuesday evening, Pittsburgh Police released a new surveillance image of James which shows him walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District at 11:46 p.m. on the night he disappeared.

Police say the photo shows the color of James’ coat was not olive green as previously thought, but instead dark gray or black.

Investigators also say he may have been walking in the direction of his North Side home.

Earlier on Tuesday, cadaver dogs searching the shoreline on the North Shore picked up a scent near the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

“We sent some divers into the water to see if they could find something, and while the visibility is low, they were down there for quite some time searching and could not find anything today,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

Pittsburgh Police say in addition to scouring through surveillance video and river rescue searches, the Greensburg Bloodhound Team and the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group have joined the search, along with state police helicopters.

James’ family has been in town, desperately searching since his disappearance late last month.

There’s a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about where he may be.

Pittsburgh Police are also now asking any city businesses to contact them if they have surveillance video that may have captured James on the night of Jan. 25.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

