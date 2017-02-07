Senate Set To Confirm Education Secretary By Narrow Margin

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — The Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to break a 50-50 tie.

The vote planned around 12 noon today will come after Democrats undertook a marathon speaking binge in the overnight hours in a show of opposition to the nominee, Betsy DeVos. DeVos is a wealthy GOP donor who has devoted herself to boosting alternatives to public education, sparking concerns among educators that she won’t be a strong champion for the nation’s public school systems.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania spent approximately 45 minutes starting at 12 midnight, explaining why he would not vote in favor of DeVos’ nomination.

“The principal reason for that are her views on public education, and what I view as her lack of commitment to public education and what that would mean for the country.”

Sen. Casey said his office has been flooded with people who oppose DeVos’ nomination.

“I’ve heard from people across my state, urban and rural, suburban, democrats, republicans – all kinds of people who have spoken with one voice against this nomination.”

Earlier, Sen. Casey addressed demonstrators outside the U.S. Capitol.

Thank you all for your support. I'll be up all night working to get "just one more" republican to vote against Betsy DeVos. pic.twitter.com/SUWHrc5zZM — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 7, 2017

Last week, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania released a statement in which he said he would vote to confirm DeVos.

“I am pleased to vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education,” said Sen. Toomey. “Betsy DeVos has spent nearly three decades of her life, tens of millions of dollars, and considerable personal energy toward one noble goal: ensuring that poor children trapped in failing schools have the same opportunities that wealthy and middle class kids already have.”

Two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have announced plans to oppose DeVos in a Senate split 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats. Democrats need at least one more Republican to side against DeVos.