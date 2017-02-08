Dunlap: Gronk’s Act Is Unflattering

PITTSBURGH (93-7 THE FAN) — Call me prudish.

Call me starchy and staid if you feel like it.

That’s fine, it’s cool, I can live with it.

But know this: I’ve done it all. I’ve been wild, I’ve been crazy, I’ve acted like a total fool. I also drink socially now — a couple beers on the weekend and maybe one or two with dinner.

What I don’t do is act like Rob Gronkowski acted at the Patriots’ recent Super Bowl parade.

It is his prerogative to do as much, but the opinion here is it comes across as boorish, especially as he’s employed by a team and in a league seemingly so hellbent on worrying about their brand and image.

Anyway, just my opinion — you can take it or leave it.

But when I saw the video of a shirtless Gronkowski acting like he was in Panama City during Spring Break as he rode along the parade route, I just kind of scratched my head.

Does he think this makes him look cool? I don’t know, I guess so. I think it makes him look like someone who you could never take seriously.

When I saw Gronkowski — an incredible football talent — opening beer cans with his teeth, hammering back a bunch of brews, spiking empty cans on the street and double-fisting cheap swill like he was at some fraternity bid night celebration, I just kind of raised an eyebrow.

Why?

Why do that?

And why do fans get wrapped up in it, urging him on?

Hell, they were throwing beers at him to drink like he was some carnival act.

We haven’t just lost our moral compass as public behavior like this passes for acceptable, it seems that compass fell out of our pocket and down a cliff, shattering into a gazillion pieces.

I struggle to see how more people don’t look at Gronkowski’s behavior as cringeworthy, but rather it appears heavy sentiment tilts toward his display being “cool” or “awesome” or just “Gronk being Gronk.”

Yeah, that’s it, it’s just “Gronk being Gronk.” The loveable meathead act that so many see as harmless, I guess. After all, his defenders will tell you he hasn’t killed anyone yet — which is more than can be said for a previous Patriots tight end.

You know, they are right, Gronkowski probably is relatively harmless and in full fairness the young man stays out of trouble, but I still struggle to see how such churlish conduct is something to be proud of.

But as they see it, so many chuckle and get a rise out of it. Again, call me a prude and killjoy if you like (and I’m totally cool with that) but go ahead and tell me that in all honesty you’d want your son acting like that in public.

Go ahead and tell me if your neighbor acted like that, you’d want to hang out with him a bunch.

Go ahead and try to tell me the NFL or the Patriots — when there are real dangers with alcohol — thinks it is a good idea to have one of their most high-profile employees acting like someone in ‘Animal House’ in front of an enormous crowd.

Rob Gronkowski is 27-years-old.

Certainly, there are plenty of people who think his act is awesome and when it comes to knowing how to party, he just might be the GOAT.

I don’t know. I think the guy has become a cartoon-type character and it’s time for him to grow up.

Colin Dunlap is a featured columnist at CBSPittsburgh.com. He can also be heard weekdays from 5:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sports Radio 93-7 "The Fan."

