Man Shot, Killed In Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young man was killed in shooting in Homewood on Wednesday night.
Pittsburgh Police say shots rang out just before 8 p.m. along Inglenook Place.
Officers responding to the scene found the 23-year-old victim lying on the front porch of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police say several people, including young children, were in the home at the time the gunfire erupted.
Shell casings were found at the scene.
There no word on a suspect.
