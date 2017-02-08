WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Snow Arrives | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Man Shot, Killed In Homewood

February 8, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young man was killed in shooting in Homewood on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh Police say shots rang out just before 8 p.m. along Inglenook Place.

Officers responding to the scene found the 23-year-old victim lying on the front porch of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say several people, including young children, were in the home at the time the gunfire erupted.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

There no word on a suspect.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia