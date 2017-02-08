Police Investigating Death Of 2-Month-Old McKeesport Child

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old child in McKeesport.
According to police, emergency officials were called to a Crawford Village apartment for a report of an unresponsive infant.
Officials arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and the child was pronounced dead at the scene. However, circumstances of what led to the child’s death have not been released.
The medical examiner and Allegheny County Police are investigating.
