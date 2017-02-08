WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Snow To Move In, Slippery Morning Commute | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Officials Trying To Determine Source Of Yough River Spill

February 8, 2017 1:56 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Connellsville, Ross Guidotti, Youghiogheny River

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – Officials are working to determine the cause of an oil spill in the Youghiogheny River, near Connellsville.

A passerby noticed a sheen on the water around 8 a.m. and alerted officials.

The sheen was spotted between the South Connellsville Beach and the South Connellsville Dam.

“When we arrived we saw a lot of oil coming down the river,” Phillip Hughes, of the South Connellsville Fire Department, said.

Initially, crews believed it was from a leaking train car, but that has since been ruled out. At this point, officials have not been able to find the source.

A water treatment plant nearby is not currently being affected. The strong current in the river is pulling the pollutant to one side of the river.

Officials are continuing to monitor the river, but there is no current threat to the plant’s production.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia