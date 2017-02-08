Officials Trying To Determine Source Of Yough River Spill

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – Officials are working to determine the cause of an oil spill in the Youghiogheny River, near Connellsville.

A passerby noticed a sheen on the water around 8 a.m. and alerted officials.

The sheen was spotted between the South Connellsville Beach and the South Connellsville Dam.

“When we arrived we saw a lot of oil coming down the river,” Phillip Hughes, of the South Connellsville Fire Department, said.

Initially, crews believed it was from a leaking train car, but that has since been ruled out. At this point, officials have not been able to find the source.

SConville Fire Dept Video of Oil spill on Yough near SConville Dam by Water Plant. Train car ruled out source remains unknown. pic.twitter.com/cA8LfdApgi — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 8, 2017

A water treatment plant nearby is not currently being affected. The strong current in the river is pulling the pollutant to one side of the river.

Officials are continuing to monitor the river, but there is no current threat to the plant’s production.

