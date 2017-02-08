Pa. Fire Company To Host 2nd ‘Naughty Bingo’ Fundraiser

HOMETOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania volunteer fire company has turned to titillation to raise money.
The Hometown Volunteer Fire Company in Schuylkill County is getting ready to host its second adults-only naughty bingo night.
Winners don’t get money, they get “adult toys.”
The first event last year drew a standing-room crowd of people from several surrounding counties and even New Jersey. Hometown is a tiny village in Rush Township, about 70 miles northeast of Harrisburg.
The next naughty bingo night is March 11. The fire company is selling 160 tickets at $20 each.
Firefighter Jason Messerschmidt says people tire of the same old fundraisers, which typically rely on the same people to spend money. This event is designed to raise money from a larger, more diverse crowd.
