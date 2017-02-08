Pittsburgh Public Schools Students Protest DeVos’ Confirmation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Education Secretary on Tuesday, which prompted students to protest in Pittsburgh.

This morning, 150 Pittsburgh Public Schools students marched to Sen. Pat Toomey’s office in Station Square. As they marched, the students chanted “No ifs, no buts, no education cuts.”

Yesterday’s confirmation vote was split 50-50 in the Senate, which prompted Vice President Mike Pence to cast the deciding vote.

It was the first time in history that a vice president needed to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

DeVos is a wealthy GOP donor who has devoted herself to boosting alternatives to public education, sparking concerns among educators that she won’t be a strong champion for the nation’s public school systems.

Sen. Bob Casey voted against her confirmation, while Sen. Pat Toomey voted in favor of DeVos.

