Police: Man Sought For Exposing Self To Kids In Wilkinsburg

February 8, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Center Street, Julie Grant, South Avenue, Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Wilkinsburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly exposed himself to children.

According to police, the man was seen near the intersection of South Avenue and Center Street. An adult scared him off.

The man is described as being an African-American male and roughly 40 to 50 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black coat and red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkinsburg Police or call 911.

