Rania’s Recipes: Filet Mignon & Roses And Cream Parfait

Valentine’s Day is next week and Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off the perfect meal to impress your special someone!

Filet Mignon Topped with Lobster Salad

Extra-virgin olive oil

4 center-cut beef tenderloin steaks, each about 2 inches thick (about 2 pounds total)

Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pint yellow cherry or grape tomatoes

Lobster Salad (see recipe)

Arugula for garnish

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put a medium cast-iron or ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat and get it hot. Drizzle in a 2-count of oil. Sprinkle the beef all over with salt and pepper and sear for about 3 minutes on each side, until well browned and splash a dash of Worcestershire on each steak. Move the beef to the side and add the tomatoes to the pan; drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and stir gently to coat. Put the pan in the oven and roast until the beef is rare and the tomatoes burst, 7 to 9 minutes. (Add 2 more minutes for medium-rare, 5 more minutes for medium.)

To serve, arrange the steaks on a serving plate. Spoon the lobster salad over the meat and scatter the tomatoes and Arugula on top.

Lobster Salad

1 pound lobster meat ~ diced (frozen cooked lobster tail and claw meat is great to use)

¼ -½ cup mayonnaise (to taste)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Juice of ½ lemon (or more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

In a medium bowl, stir the diced lobster together with the mayonnaise, basil, and lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper.

Roses and Cream Parfait

1 bottle Rosa Regale Sparkling Wine (750 ml)

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup water

2 (1/4-ounce) packets unflavored gelatin

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 pint mascarpone, room temperature

Directions:

Put the sparkling wine, 1/2 cup of the sugar and 1/2 cup water in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes to burn off some of the alcohol. Remove from the heat and slowly whisk in the gelatin until completely dissolved. Pour into a 9 by 11-inch baking dish, cool to room temperature, then refrigerate to set up for at least 4 hours.

In a large bowl, whip the cream to medium stiff peaks. In another bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup sugar into the mascarpone until smooth. Add 1/3 of the whipped cream to the mascarpone to lighten, and then fold in the remaining whipped cream. Cut the gelatin into 1 by 1-inch cubes and put a layer into the bottoms of 4 parfait glasses. Divide 1/2 of the cream mixture among the glasses on top of the gelatin, and then repeat with 2 more layers, ending with a final dollop of the cream.

Serves: 4