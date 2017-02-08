Report: Multiple Teams Inquiring About Antonio Brown’s Availability

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – It’s no secret that Antonio Brown has done some things that have rubbed his team the wrong way this season, and apparently teams across the league are trying to capitalize on that.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, “several teams” have asked the Steelers about acquiring Brown in a trade.

After Antonio Brown created a stir with his FB Live video, @mikefreemanNFL looks at the WR’s future in Pittsburgh https://t.co/TWaJ2auxdC pic.twitter.com/lYOcYh3nsl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2017

Steelers President Art Rooney II recently sat down with KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani to talk about the state of the franchise and had the following to say about Brown’s future.

“Antonio is a great player, one of the best receivers in the league, and we’d like to have him on our team,” Rooney said. “Whatever distractions he’s had are things, he’s willing to talk about, Antonio is someone you can sit down and have a conversation with, and he listens.”

“We’re comfortable with having AB on the team, and would like to have him on to the team into the future, and we’ll approach his contract that way.”

So while the rest of the league has interest in Brown, it doesn’t sound like the Steelers have much interest in moving him.

