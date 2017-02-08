WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Snow To Move In, Slippery Morning Commute | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Report: Multiple Teams Inquiring About Antonio Brown’s Availability

February 8, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, Art Rooney II, Mike Freeman, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – It’s no secret that Antonio Brown has done some things that have rubbed his team the wrong way this season, and apparently teams across the league are trying to capitalize on that.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, “several teams” have asked the Steelers about acquiring Brown in a trade.

Steelers President Art Rooney II recently sat down with KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani to talk about the state of the franchise and had the following to say about Brown’s future.

“Antonio is a great player, one of the best receivers in the league, and we’d like to have him on our team,” Rooney said. “Whatever distractions he’s had are things, he’s willing to talk about, Antonio is someone you can sit down and have a conversation with, and he listens.”

“We’re comfortable with having AB on the team, and would like to have him on to the team into the future, and we’ll approach his contract that way.”

So while the rest of the league has interest in Brown, it doesn’t sound like the Steelers have much interest in moving him.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia