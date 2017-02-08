Veterans Gather To Show Support & Speak Up For Immigrants In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The issue of immigration has been front and center since President Donald Trump started on the campaign trail.

It escalated when he issued the executive order and the travel ban. Now, veterans are speaking up on behalf of immigrants here in Pittsburgh.

The assembled group was not large. But, it represented a wide swath of America and the world.

“I am here to let you know that he fully supports the initiative. He fully supports each of you who understand the importance of supporting the immigrant community,” Alexis Vargas, of Mayor Bill Peduto’s office, said.

From Pittsburgh to Somalia, they support immigrants in the United States.

“We still want to stay strong here together in Pittsburgh,” one man said.

One speaker was Wabi Mohamed, a Muslim born in Harrisburg. He is also the executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh. He says some have told him he isn’t “American enough.”

“What I have come to realize is that what it truly means to be American is to come from somewhere else, build here, build this country up, and contribute and hold these values to be our own values and fight towards protecting them,” Mohamed said.

The group also includes veterans who fought, served and went to war.

“I served one tour in Afghanistan, where my Afghan Muslim translator saved my life on the 14th day of the war by killing two fighters from the Taliban who were about to kill me,” No One Left Behind CEO Matt Zeller said.

“The Taliban was a very dangerous organization and it was not uncommon for them to attack the interpreters and their families any opportunity that they had,” Joel Laudenslager said.

They vow to do everything they can to help those who helped America in recent wars.

“It’s also about keeping a promise. I mean, we are the good guys, right? Isn’t that what we do as a country? We keep our promise,” Zeller said.

