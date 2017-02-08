2 Dozen Animals Removed From West End Home In Deplorable Condition

WEST END (KDKA) – Two dozen animals were removed from a West End home in deplorable condition Wednesday morning.
According to officials at the scene, 23 cats and one dog were removed from a home in the 3100 block of Bergman Street.
Additionally, roaches were found inside the home.
An unknown number of children also live in the home.
No other information has been released at this time.
