Butler Area School District’s Maintenance Director Resigns Amid Water Concerns

BUTLER (KDKA) – The maintenance director of the Butler Area School District is now resigning.
Glenn Terwilliger’s resignation comes after Dr. Dale Lumley resigned as the district’s superintendent earlier this week. Dr. William Pettigrew is now the Acting Superintendent.
Many parents are upset over how the district handled the discovery of tainted water at Summit Elementary School.
Water at the school has tested positive for lead, copper and E. coli.
A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the district and its superintendent. There is only one plaintiff so far, but the lawyers are intending it as a class action suit. The court would make the ultimate decision as to whether to certify it as a class action claim.
The lawsuit alleges the district and superintendent were negligent in failing to warn and failing to protect the students when test results in August of 2016 showed unacceptable lead levels in the drinking water.
The school’s water supply is drawn from two wells on the property. Test results from an independent company showed the levels of lead and copper exceeded what are acceptable water standards.
Students have since been moved to the Broad Street Elementary School.
