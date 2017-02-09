‘Wolves In Sheep’s Clothing’: Man Beaten, Robbed By Couple He Tried To Help

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler Township man wanted to help a couple who showed up at his door, but instead, he ended up in the hospital after they came back in the middle of the night, robbed and roughed him up.

Jan Fisher, Sr., 59, is a native of Pittsburgh, and is the CEO and founder of a company called OmniOne Group of Pennsylvania.

Last week, a man and woman showed up at the door of his Lyndora business looking for work. Then, they came back a second time looking for money.

He told them he’d buy a pizza and share it with them. They left after eating the pizza, but they also took his keys with them.

The could then came back to his business late Saturday night, went upstairs and hit him over the head with an amplifier as he was sleeping. He went to the hospital for treatment and is now back home.

The couple ransacked Fisher’s home and took about $1,000 worth of items, including a computer and cell phone.

Fisher told KDKA’S Ralph Iannotti, “People ask for help with bad intentions. It’s like wolves in sheep’s clothing, and I got hung up [in it].”

Fisher said the couple was white. The woman had long, shoulder-length, dark blond hair and her accomplice had short hair and a slight beard.

His message for the attackers, “You think you did something to hurt my life, when you should have thought about hurting yours. I still have pity for you, but that’s about all you’re going to get from me.”

Butler Township Police are investigating.