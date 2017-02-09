WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Snow Arrives | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Charges Filed Against ‘Unruly Parent’ After Incident At Elementary School

February 9, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Aliquippa Elementary School

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police are filing charges against a parent following an incident at Aliquippa Elementary School.

According to a press release, officers were called to the school at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say an “unruly parent” had “violated school policy and procedure.”

Officers have not identified the parent out of concern for the person’s child.

Authorities have not revealed what charges the parent is facing.

The Aliquippa Bureau of Police and the Aliquippa School District are working to review the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

