Crews Working Around The Clock To Clear Snow Off City Streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first major snowstorm of the year caused some slowdowns on the roads and plenty of school delays and closures today.

Getting around this morning got a little tricky for some folks. Pittsburgh Public Schools thought road conditions were too bad and decided to cancel classes.

However, Pittsburgh Public Works didn’t stop. They worked around the clock and brought in every piece of equipment that could push away the snow to clear the way for traffic.

“The snow stopped about 4:30 this morning and in that short period of time, we plowed a lot of streets in the city, even some secondary streets,” Mike Gable, of Pittsburgh Public Works, said.

With every snowstorm comes a Good Samaritan with a good snow blower.

“I do a lot of the driveways, especially for the seniors. Been doing it for about ten years,” Joe King said.

For almost three decades, King was the president of the Pittsburgh Firefighters Union. Now, he is paid a little differently.

“When you help people, you often find an envelope with $3 in it for gas, or a dozen chocolate cookies on your porch,” King said.

Meanwhile, the Port Authority says if your street is in rough shape, don’t expect your bus to get through.

“If your street hasn’t been plowed, go to a main road. Several of the roads that haven’t been plowed are difficult for the bus to get there, so they are operating on the main road,” Port Authority’s Adam Brandolph said.

Keep in mind that they may be running a little behind schedule, but this too shall pass.

“The storm was predicted to last at least until noon today and we will have about 30 hours after that to get to all of our streets,” Gable said.

