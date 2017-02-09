Get Marty: Family At “Wit’s End” With Bank After Thieves Wipe Out Account

MONACA (KDKA) — A Monaca family reached out to Get Marty after getting ripped off for more than $20,000.

Joe Sargeson says checks were stolen from his father.

According to police, thieves forged more than $20,000 in bad checks.

Sargeson sent Get Marty an email: “My 86-year-old father has a problem with Huntington Bank that we cannot resolve. They refuse reimbursement, saying that the checks were not properly secured. Please help me. I am at my wit’s end.”

KDKA immediately reached out to Huntington Bank.

They responded within a few days, saying: “New information has been received on the alleged criminal activity involving the checks, and because the loss of funds was reported to the bank within 30 days after receiving the bank statement, as stipulated in the deposit agreement, Huntington will reimburse the funds lost and make the customer whole.”

Meantime, Monaco Police are pursing criminal charges against three suspects accused of stealing the checks and then forging them for cash.

If you’d like Marty to help you solve your problem, email him at GetMarty@kdka.com.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter