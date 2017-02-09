WATCH LIVE: CBS News Special Report | KDKA-TV News
Man, Woman Killed In Mercer County Crash

February 9, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Grove City, Mary L. Moore, Mercer County, Samuel W. Moore

GROVE CITY (KDKA) — Two people are dead after a crash in Mercer County occurred on Thursday.

State police say it happened just before noon on North Liberty Road near Airport Road in Grove City.

According to a police report, one driver traveling north hit a patch of ice, lost control and veered into southbound traffic.

The northbound vehicle struck a vehicle heading south head-on, killing both people inside.

The victims have been identified as Mary L. Moore and Samuel W. Moore, both of Grove City.

Officials did not release the condition of the other driver involved.

